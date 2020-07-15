Earlier this year, prolific rapper Freddie Gibbs once again teamed up with producer The Alchemist for a new mixtape. Titled Alfredo, the project features verses from Benny The Butcher and Tyler The Creator. Now, Gibbs follows the mixtape’s release with a cinematic visual accompanying the track “Scottie Beam.”

Directed by James “JMP” Pereira, Gibbs’ “Scottie Beam” video follows the rapper as he runs from the law after having a fatal run-in with a cop who pulled him over during a traffic stop. After the incident, Gibbs’ face is plastered across new sites, catching the attention of Rick Ross, who invites Gibbs to his house for protection and emotional support. The visual’s opening nods to the plotline in the 2019 film Queen & Slim, which Gibbs also makes a lyrical reference to in the track. “I’d hate to be on the run for smokin’ an officer / We were bustin’ at police before Queen & Slim, that’s on FN,” he raps.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Gibbs weighed in on his picks for the top five rappers after Eminem and Drake previously offered their picks. Gibbs started the list himself and Kendrick Lamar, adding Pusha T, Drake, and The Roots’ Black Thought to round out his choices. The rapper also named Benny The Butcher and Killer Mike as honorable mentions for his list.

Watch Gibbs’ “Scottie Beam” video above.

Alfredo is out now via Empire. Get it here.

