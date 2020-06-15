Music

Lil Baby Joins Anti-Police Brutality Protests In His Defiant ‘Bigger Picture’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Lil Baby joins an anti-police brutality protest in the video for his defiant new anthem, “Bigger Picture.” The Atlanta rapper’s new video takes a close-up look at the people leading the protests, as he pleads “we gotta start somewhere” if changes are to be made. The lyrics speak to not only the current backlash against police brutality sweeping the nation’s streets, social channels, and news broadcasts but also to the state that caused things to get to such a point:

I gave ’em chance and chance and chance again, I even done told them please
I find it crazy the police’ll shoot you and know that you dead, but still tell you to freeze
F*cked up, I seen what I seen
I guess that mean hold him down if he say he can’t breathe

The video documents Lil Baby as he marches with people wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts, flashing scenes of the peaceful protests which have dominated the on-the-ground experience with news broadcasts which instead focus on fires, looting, and destruction of property.

Lil Baby is the latest rapper to create a video about the protests, which have also been centered in the videos for YG’s “FTP” and “Pig Feet” by Denzel Curry, Daylyt, G Perico, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Bigger Picture” video above.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×