Lil Baby Buys His Mom’s House In The Nostalgic ‘Sum 2 Prove’ Video

Atlanta-based Quality Control Music rapper Lil Baby feels like he has “Sum 2 Prove” ever since his successful 2018, which might explain why he’s flooded the e-streets with new music, including the video for his latest single from the upcoming album, My Turn. Premiering earlier today and featuring cinematic direction from Jon J., the “Sum 2 Prove” video sees Lil Baby go from rags to riches as literally as possible, as cross-cutting, before-and-after scenes depict the 25-year-old rapper performing the first verse from the same house he gets evicted from.

For the second verse, Baby posts up at the local market, pretending to play arcade games as a pretext for loitering as he collects pickups from his street team. Of course, at the end of the video, he returns to his home, which now bears a “sold” sign in the front yard, wearing designer clothes and a collection of diamond-encrusted chains, and hands the keys to an older woman — presumably, his mom. They end the video entering the house together, having hustled their way from past-due mortgage payments to cash ownership.

Watch the video for “Sum 2 Prove” above.

My Turn is due 02/28 on Quality Control Records/Motown Records and features the singles “Woah,’ and “Out The Mud” featuring Future.