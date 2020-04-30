Lil Baby Hangs Out With A Goat In His ‘Emotionally Scarred’ Video

Lil Baby’s deluxe version of My Turn drops in a matter of hours, but the Atlanta rapper is never one to pass up an opportunity for promotion. In this case, he’s shared the video for “Emotionally Scarred,” one of the fan-favorite songs from the original versions of the album. The video features Lil Baby rapping in an empty room with the topical message “Stay Home” projected on the bare walls behind him as he recounts the various tribulations that have left him… well… emotionally scarred.

Of course, he’s got plenty of reason to look up these days, even with the world on lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19. My Turn turned into the Quality Control artist’s first Billboard No. 1, debuting at the top of the chart in its release week behind an indisputably flawless rollout that featured videos for nearly half of the albums songs, including “Forever” with Lil Wayne, “Heatin Up” with Gunna, and “Sum 2 Prove.”

Besides his own run of singles, he’s also been invited as a guest rapper on Stunna 4 Vegas’ “Do Dat,” Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip” remix with Quavo, and even Drake’s “Toosie Slide” — although he forgot to send his verse on that last one. Even so, with Lil Wayne calling Lil Baby his favorite rapper and his label paying out by the truckload, Lil Baby may very well be one of the few people not left “emotionally scarred” by his 2020.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” video above.