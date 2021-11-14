After months of build-up, Silk Sonic finally released An Evening With Silk Sonic. The album was preceded by a trio of great singles, “Leave The Door Open,” which topped the singles chart, “Skate,” and “Smokin’ Out The Window.” So far, the reception has been positive. Shortly after it was released, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak stopped by Apple Music to speak about the album.

“Everybody told me the cheat code is linking up with this dude,” .Paak said about Bruno. “Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s dope.” He added, “I tell him all the time I have a lot of trust in him and that felt good too. I felt like a large part of my career I’ve done collabs and everything but it felt good to be able to trust a dude to try it like this – great vocal producer, one of the greatest vocalists I’ve ever worked with and just pushing me to a different level.”

Bruno also spoke about the album’s concept. “We needed this to work,” Bruno said. “We just wanted it to feel like… feel special. Instead of trying to get too cute with the concept.” He added, “It’s like, man, what’s more special than Anderson Paak behind a drum set singing a song and me having his back when it’s my turn, you know? And the band moving in the same direction, it was just like… it’s like a musician’s dream, being in the studio recording a song like that.”

You can watch Silk Sonic’s interview on Apple Music above.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is out now via Atlantic/Aftermath. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.