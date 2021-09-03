Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is finally here. The album presents 21 songs and guest appearances from a large cast of acts from all corners of the industry. Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi highlight the rappers who appear on the album while Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba, Tems, and others highlight the singers that are present on Certified Lover Boy. As fans listen through the album and put together their thoughts on Drake’s sixth album, many of them were left a bit confused by one of the rapper’s lines from a collaboration with Lil Baby.

drake really just said "you're a lesbian, girl me too" man i'm going to sleep — leo (@MODELIONS) September 3, 2021

why drake just say “say u a lesbian girl me too” ?????? HELLO ???? — princess (@nochillnonge) September 3, 2021

On “Girls Wants Girls,” the rappers’ latest track together, Drake raps, “Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.” The line was quite the unexpected one from the Toronto rapper and his fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the odd line. “Drake really just said ‘you’re a lesbian, girl me too’ man i’m going to sleep,” one person wrote in a post. Another fan wrote, “Why drake just say “say u a lesbian girl me too” ?????? HELLO ????”

You can listen to the song in the video above and read reactions to the “lesbian” line below.

aint no way this man drake said he a lesbian pic.twitter.com/xxPJUKiMep — CERTIFIED BOY LOVER 🦉 (@oscos) September 3, 2021

drake is a lesbian confirmed — y.stacey (@youngstaceyy) September 3, 2021

drake said “me too” when a girl claimed she was lesbian I hate this man so much 😭😂 he the same dude in the clubs I can’t stand — 🌙 (@sailort_8) September 3, 2021

drake calling himself lesbian make this picture 10x funnier lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/2jkDg6N9jE — Shamar (@shamarshyne) September 3, 2021

Can someone tell Drake this is not how being Lesbian works😂 pic.twitter.com/p6bpfkwrUo — Ravulous at Papi's Home 😷 (@whodatflowerboi) September 3, 2021

https://twitter.com/LeanandCuisine/status/1433661990396997645?s=20

Lol. Drake is a lesbian? 😭 — simi (@simimoonlight) September 3, 2021

Drake after writing “said that you a lesbian girl me too” pic.twitter.com/J60K5jfIZ4 — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) September 3, 2021

man drake said "you a lesbian ima lesbian too" pic.twitter.com/qnbeOxVkTs — blaccmass (@blaccmassxx) September 3, 2021

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.