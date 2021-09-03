YouTube
Drake’s ‘Lesbian’ Line From ‘Girls Want Girls’ With Lil Baby Leaves Fans Confused

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is finally here. The album presents 21 songs and guest appearances from a large cast of acts from all corners of the industry. Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi highlight the rappers who appear on the album while Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Yebba, Tems, and others highlight the singers that are present on Certified Lover Boy. As fans listen through the album and put together their thoughts on Drake’s sixth album, many of them were left a bit confused by one of the rapper’s lines from a collaboration with Lil Baby.

On “Girls Wants Girls,” the rappers’ latest track together, Drake raps, “Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.” The line was quite the unexpected one from the Toronto rapper and his fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the odd line. “Drake really just said ‘you’re a lesbian, girl me too’ man i’m going to sleep,” one person wrote in a post. Another fan wrote, “Why drake just say “say u a lesbian girl me too” ?????? HELLO ????”

You can listen to the song in the video above and read reactions to the “lesbian” line below.

Certified Lover Boy is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

