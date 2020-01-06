The Australian Bush Fires: What Caused Them, How Bad Are They, And How Can You Help?

Australia is currently experiencing one of the most devastating fires in the country’s history, as bush fires blaze in all six states across the continent. To date, over 14.7 million acres have burned — 8.9 million in New South Wales alone — whole populations have become displaced, and 24 people and millions of animals have died, putting the damage on track to eclipse that of the Amazon rainforest fires from late last year. State officials warn that things are likely to get worse before they get better, Australia is currently entering its first full month of the summer season and state and federal authorities are struggling to contain the massive fires as high winds and dry weather continue to fuel the various blazes. The fires have torn through National Parks, wooded areas, bushlands, and remote parts of Australia, as well as had a huge impact on Australia’s major urban centers, like Sydney and Melbourne, where the sky is a hellish black and orange haze. CNN reports that the smoke in Sydney measured 11 times the hazardous level in December, with fires beginning as early as July when Australia’s fire season officially begins. While wildfires in Australia are a fairly normal occurrence, what is currently taking place is unprecedented and a tragedy that will have a long-lasting impact on the people of Australia as well as tremendous damage to the ecosystem of one of the most unique and diverse wildlife environments we have left.