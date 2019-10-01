Australia’s Victoria Coast Is An Unforgettable (And Affordable) Adventure

In the golden light of early evening, I strip off my hiking boots, peel away my socks, and step onto the soft, white sand. I’ve just descended from a fairly warm hike, but as the sun dips past the mountains a chill has settled into the air. This makes sense, it’s still winter in Australia, technically — though the weather this week, high 60s and sunny, flew in the face of that.

I cross the beach, headed toward the water. As I do, the sound of a thousand squeaks — like scattering mice fleeing into the floorboards — rises up beneath me.

“The sand,” my friend exclaims, “it actually squeaks!”

We’re at a pocket-sized beach about three hours from Melbourne, in Wilsons Promontory National Park. The name of the spot is “Squeaky Beach,” so our surprise is probably unearned. Still, I guess we didn’t think it would be quite so literal.

We squeak along the sand with delight as the tide comes in. The sea is rough tonight, crashing against prehistoric-looking boulders. One of these looks particularly scenic as the waves break against it, sending up a wall of spray.

“Hey,” I say struck by the moment, “I’m going to climb that boulder. Then sit on top. Like a mermaid.*”

Please note, here: I am clumsy and accident-prone in a way that should be reserved for plucky love interests in rom coms. This particular trip, a koala had already bitten me in the face. So this climbing thing is clearly a bad idea. But something about being in Australia — its wild, untamed beauty, secluded vistas, lush beaches, and tan, adventurous surfers with cool accents — has me thinking I can do anything.

As I pick a path through the water, fighting to balance on rocks, I step into a deep hole, slip, and jam my toe while soaking my pants. I let out an inadvertent yelp.

“What happened?” my friend calls.

I test my foot. “I think I broke my toe,” I say. “But I’m fine. Just fine.”

Fine, as in I can’t bend it and pain shoots up my foot. I scramble up the boulder nonetheless. “JUST TAKE THE PICTURE.”