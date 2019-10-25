Exploring Mexican-American Identity Over Burritos With The Rapper Speak

“Man, I’m so fucking excited!”

I’m standing in the lunch rush line at East LA Burrito Spot, La Azteca Tortilleria, with the rapper Speak on an 80-degree day in Mid October, slowly making our way to the register. Speak is looking forward to the comfort that comes from eating a good burrito after a long week that consisted of playing a packed show at the Roxy and doing a run of press in promotion of his latest — and in my opinion best — album to date, Singularity. La Azteca, known for its unparalleled chile relleno burritos, is one of his favorite local joints.

After ordering, Speak (sometimes written “Speakz” or “SPEAK”) and I head outside to talk about the local neighborhood. The rapper, whose real name is Antonio “Anthony” Negrete, has been living in Mexico City since 2015, but today we’re our shared hometown. Both of us spent significant chunks of our childhoods in East LA and the surrounding areas. We know the same neighborhoods and name-checked the same underground artists who would play at DIY venues across the city. Speak found early success working with Syd the Kid on the first The Internet project and penning Kreayshawn’s massive hit “Gucci, Gucci.” That early hype and success ended up colliding with the unchecked ego of youth — leading Speak to burn out, which, in turn, prompted him to ditch his hometown of Los Angeles for a less hectic life in Ciudad De México, at what many assumed would be the cost of his career.

It wasn’t. Since Speak’s relocation to Mexico City, he’s experienced a creative rebirth that first started with 2018s A Man + His Plants and has now seems fully realized on Singularity. After linking up with Mexico’s NAAFI Collective, particularly producer Lao, Speak has become more focused and his bars more biting — as seen in multiple viral freestyle appearances over the past few years.

Because Speak and I planned on chopping it up over burritos, I didn’t prepare formal questions in our convo — only talking points. Just two east LA kids talking shit over Mexican food on the Eastside.

I’m wondering if you can speak on your experience — being Mexican-American it can often feel like you aren’t part of either of those worlds. You’re not really Mexican, but Americans assume you’re not “American.” And then there is this whole other alienation you feel if you’re Mexican-American and weren’t ever taught to speak Spanish. Especially amongst people who felt like you ought to learn the language because it’s part of your identity. Add in the blur of citizenship, where so many of our families have members here legally and illegally…

There is this weird line where it doesn’t allow you to take full ownership of either side of your identity, right? As someone who grew up here in LA and now has relocated to Mexico City, what have you learned about your own unique identity?

I’ve learned that one, I’m not as Mexican as I thought I was, because the definition has a different meaning here. Like you said, even though there’s close proximity of Latinos and Mexican people around you, you are physically detached from the country your parents come from or the country your grandparents come from. People here are very proud of their heritage. Like, “Ah, yeah, I’m Mexican, I’m Mexican. First-generation, second-generation,” or whatever it is. “My family’s from such and such.” There’s immense pride that even when you’re a fluent Spanish speaker, the Mexican experience is different, it’s different. When you’re born on this side, and even if you go back to stay and live, you’re still gringo [white boy]. And you can’t change that no matter what because the difference is the experience.