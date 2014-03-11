The 10 Most Awkward NBA Interviews

NBA players are known to provide highlights on the hardwood, but some of the entertainment slips behind the scenes as well. In light of Ken Griffey Jr.‘s painfully uncomfortable interview on SportsCenter last week, Dime has counted down the ten most awkward NBA interviews.
*** *** ***
10. Hedo Turkoglu is a man of few words. In a comeback victory against the New York Knicks in 2010, Turkoglu, then part of the Toronto Raptors, dropped 26 points and added 11 rebounds to help his team pull off the win. Apparently, he didn’t feel like talking afterward.
(Skip to 0:22)
9. Brian Scalabrine didn’t register one minute of playing time in the 2008 NBA Finals, but don’t tell him that. The “Red Mamba” did not hesitate in trash-talking the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating them in six games.
