Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Summer Walker teased her third album and hinted that it would be a continuation of her Over It series and Drake confirmed that he and PartyNextDoor’s joint album is still on the way. Halle and DDG’s relationship came to an end, as told by a statement released by DDG while Kaytranada and Childish Gambino joined forces to release a video for “Witchy,” a fan favorite from the former’s Timeless. Elsewhere, Lauryn Hill faces a lawsuit from her Fugees bandmate Pras Michel. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Victoria Monét — Jaguar II: Deluxe Victoria Monét doesn’t want to end the Jaguar II era just yet as she returns with the album’s deluxe version. On it is ten new songs, including the previously released “SOS (Sex On Sight)” with Usher and “We Might Be Falling In Love” with Bryson Tiller. It’s basically another album from Ms. Monét and who could be upset about that? Highlights: “SOS (Sex On Sight) Feat. Usher,” “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and “The Greatest.” Kiana Ledé — “Natural” & “Space & P*ssy” Kiana Ledé took three years to drop her sophomore album Grudges after her debut album KIKI. Her third album, titled Cut Ties won’t take nearly as long as she’s already begun the rollout for it. “Natural” and “Space & P*ssy” are the first appetizer from the album. The former is an intensely sensual track that Ledé says is “about the only person that gets to see the sexiest side of you.” As for “Space & P*ssy,” Ledé uses it to tackle the struggles of an unrequited situationship where everything she puts into it is not reciprocated.

JoJo — “Porcelain” JoJo’s first release since her 2021 project Trying Not To Think About It arrives with flair. “Porcelain” arrives with a lively injection of dance that breathes life into JoJo’s velvety vocals. The record is one she describes as a “twerkable healing anthem” as she celebrates emerging from a chaotic period in her life stronger than ever. Ravyn Lenae — “Love Me Not” Feat. Rex Orange County Ravyn Lenae is currently on the road for her Bird’s Eye Tour across North American cities, but that isn’t stopping her from sharing new music. She teamed up with Rex Orange County for a new edition of “Love Me Not” from her Bird’s Eye album. Together, the two artists dive recount a relationship that is breaking at the seams.

Jordan Ward & Joony — JRNY Jordan Ward and Joony put their chemistry on full display through their new project JRNY. Its six songs prove why Ward and Joony are two of music’s most promising young talents thanks to records like the reflective “Homebody” and the honest “Burning Rubber.” Altogether, it’s a fine display of how two unique voices and slick songwriters use their talents to combine the best of their worlds. Highlights: “Jealousy” & “One Too Many Times” Sampha — Lahai (Deluxe) As if Sampha’s Lahai album wasn’t great enough, the British singer decided to make it better with the addition of four new songs. The deluxe edition of Lahai arrived to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the project. We received new editions of “Satellite Business” and “Dancing Circles,” the former featuring Little Simz, and two new records titled “Re-Entry” and “Sensory Nectar.” Highlights: “Dancing Circles 2.0” & “Re-Entry”

Shae Universe — Love’s Letter (Deluxe) Shae Universe has one of my favorite R&B albums of the year, and it’s an underrated one too. Love’s Letter gets the deluxe treatment with the UK singer adding six songs to the project. It’s a party on the deluxe as Shae recruits ESTA., Joseph Solomon, Nao, and Aqyila for the deluxe records. Highlights: “Summertime (ESTA. Remix)” & “LOML Acoustic” Gemaine — “Natural High” Feat. Lekan Compton singer Gemaine is readying the release of his upcoming EP Something To Sing About, a project that he’s seemingly been preparing by releasing singles over the course of 2024. His latest release, “Natural High,” pairs him with LA-by-way-of-Cleveland singer Lekan for a record that drips in contemporary R&B glory.

SAFE — “WYA” Toronto singer SAFE isn’t letting his foot off the gas in 2024. After delivering “Superficial” and “Same Night” this year, SAFE checks back into the game with his latest single, “WYA.” Over sexy drill production, SAFE praises a special woman in his life and requests for her constant presence in his life. Col3trane — “Where Have You Been All My Life? Col3trane is a year removed from his last big release, his 2023 EP Chekhov’s Gun, but the singer is back in action with a new song. “Where Have You Been All My Life?” arrives with murky production as Col3trane reminisces about the moments of infatuation he had with a newfound partner as they continue to build and improve their relationship.