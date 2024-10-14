All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Charli XCX expand the Brat-iverse and GloRilla launch her album journey. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Charli XCX — “Sympathy Is A Knife” Feat. Ariana Grande Brat has been perhaps the most culture-moving album of 2024, and Charli XCX kept the party going last week with Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat. Among the many remixes on the stacked project is a re-worked version of “Sympathy Is A Knife,” now co-starring Ariana Grande. GloRilla — “Whatchu Know About Me” Feat. Sexyy Red Glo and Sexyy are two of rap’s biggest talents to emerge over the past few years, and now they’ve joined forces on “Whatchu Know About Me.” The track comes from GloRilla’s just-released debut album Glorious, which also features collabs with folks like Megan Thee Stallion.

Pharrell — “Virginia Boy (Remix)” Feat. Tyler The Creator The soundtrack for Pharrell’s Piece By Piece LEGO-style biopic is largely a compilation of songs you’ve heard hundreds of times before. But, there are some original cuts here, too, like the quick but sharp “Virginia Boy (Remix)” alongside Tyler The Creator. Tyla — “Push 2 Start” Tyla dropped her “Water”-powered, self-titled breakout album earlier this year, but she just revived it to wrap up the year with a deluxe edition. The expanded LP adds three new songs, including the smooth “Push 2 Start.”

Cordae — “Mad As F*ck” Cordae has become one of rap’s most esteemed figures in recent years, but fame has its drawbacks. Cordae reflects on that topic on his latest, “Mad As F*ck,” which sees him addressing everything from luxury to fake friends. Jennie — “Mantra” Rosé and Lisa had big solo news this month, and now it’s Jennie’s turn to do something outside of the Blackpink camp. In her case, it’s the new single “Mantra,” which arrived alongside a Rush Hour-inspired video.

Lil Durk — “Late Checkout” Feat. Hunxho Durk recently announced Deep Thoughts, a new album to follow his 2023 LP Almost Healed. We’ve heard a couple tastes of it so far, including last week’s “Late Checkout,” a Hunxho-featuring number on which the two express their infatuation for a special someone. Halsey — “I Never Loved You” We’re less than two weeks away from Halsey’s next album, The Great Impersonator. She has so far teased an intensely personal LP, and that’s further proved on her vulnerable single from last week, “I Never Loved You.”