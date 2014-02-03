The 10 Best NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

Last year, the league introduced a new style of voting for the ASG, getting rid of the center position on the ballot and introducing frontcourt and backcourt voting. With the All-Star festivities come the NBA’s attempt at fashion, particularly with the uniforms that LeBron and Kevin Durant will be sporting against each other the night of February 16. These will also be historic, marking the first time the NBA will be using sleeved jerseys for an All-Star event. If you don’t bother to click the link, don’t worry, you aren’t missing anything–Lance Stephenson, Boogie Cousins and Ant Davis might be glad they were unrightfully snubbed from All-Star Weekend after seeing these. They’re definitely different than the norm, that’s for sure. With these in mind, let’s shine some light on the more successful attempts at NBA All-Star jerseys.
*** *** ***
10. 2008 All-Star Jerseys
The 2008 ASG jerseys had a unique look to them, definitely something the NBA experimented with. I’m not sure if it worked or not, but it wasn’t a bad attempt. The letters have a “Texas” sort of look to them, which really adds a dope element to the jersey. The best part is the back of the West jersey was gold–who doesn’t love gold? All-Star jerseys and gold just go together. The NBA gets two thumbs up for stepping outside of the box, successfully, in 2008.
9. 2007 All-Star Jerseys
I’m a huge fan of the dark blue color selection for the East jerseys. The constellation of stars among the side of the jerseys adds a nice touch. The NBA transformed the logo into a star on the top left corner of the jersey, which is a subtle, but nice addition. The lettering is a little fancy here, but smoothly follows into a star. Besides that, these jerseys are plain, but clean. The NBA did a nice job of not trying too hard, which always works. Plain and simple is the way to go with the All-Star game jerseys.
