The 10 Best NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

The NBA All-Star Game culminates the halfway point of the NBA season. By this time, everyone has an idea of who will be in the NBA Finals, without realizing there are still over 40 games to play (plus the playoffs). There will be storylines written and NBA history cemented before this season is over–that’s almost a guarantee.

Last year, the league introduced a new style of voting for the ASG, getting rid of the center position on the ballot and introducing frontcourt and backcourt voting. With the All-Star festivities come the NBA’s attempt at fashion, particularly with the uniforms that LeBron and Kevin Durant will be sporting against each other the night of February 16. These will also be historic, marking the first time the NBA will be using sleeved jerseys for an All-Star event. If you don’t bother to click the link, don’t worry, you aren’t missing anything–Lance Stephenson, Boogie Cousins and Ant Davis might be glad they were unrightfully snubbed from All-Star Weekend after seeing these. They’re definitely different than the norm, that’s for sure. With these in mind, let’s shine some light on the more successful attempts at NBA All-Star jerseys.

*** *** ***

10. 2008 All-Star Jerseys

The 2008 ASG jerseys had a unique look to them, definitely something the NBA experimented with. I’m not sure if it worked or not, but it wasn’t a bad attempt. The letters have a “Texas” sort of look to them, which really adds a dope element to the jersey. The best part is the back of the West jersey was gold–who doesn’t love gold? All-Star jerseys and gold just go together. The NBA gets two thumbs up for stepping outside of the box, successfully, in 2008.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL