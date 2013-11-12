The 10 College Basketball Games You Need To Mark On Your Calendar This Season

The college basketball season officially kicked off last week, and with the load of talent and hundreds of games being televised, it’s going to be tough to sort through the top games to watch this season. Don’t sweat it. That’s why I’m here.

What I decided to do for you college ball purists is compile a list of the best games to watch this year and the key players to look forward to because, let’s be honest, nobody is watching games because of mascots and cheerleaders. Well maybe the last one but you get my point. You want to see the best teams and players matchup and duke it out for supremacy.

That said, grab your calendars and go ahead and cross out “Date night with the girlfriend” because you’re not gonna want to miss these 10 showdowns.

*AP rankings

*** *** ***

10. St. John’s vs. No. 9 Syracuse

Dec. 15, 2013

Who runs New York? The series will continue despite Syracuse not being in the Big East anymore. These teams will meet in Madison Square Garden. With Syracuse’s famous “New York’s College Team” chant, it’s going to be great to see them defend their mantra despite the departure from the Big East.

9. Maryland vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Dec. 4, 2013

Before leaping into the Big 10 in the 2014-2015 season, the Terps will face off against soon-to-be foe Ohio State. This will be a test to see how they will potentially pan out in a new conference, especially considering that Oho State has a few returning players back.

8. No. 1 Kentucky vs. No. 12 North Carolina

Dec. 14, 2013

North Carolina will go toe to toe against the superstar freshmen at Kentucky. This game will be intense but it will be even more interesting to see how the Kentucky freshmen play away at Chapel Hill.

7. No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Michigan State

Dec. 4, 2013

One of the featured games on the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year, Roy Williams and his Tar Heels squad will take on a battle-tested Michigan State team. The matchup between P.J. Hairston (if he gets back) and Gary Harris will be a great to watch.