10 “How Did He Do That” Russell Westbrook Gifs

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard, fashionista and new dog owner,, turns 25 today. The Long Beach, California native has wowed us at UCLA and in the pros with his thunderous assaults on the hoop, so it’s only fair we show you 10 plays that still have us shaking our heads in wonder.

We’ll often caterwaul the moment Westbrook reaches that top gear as he’s winding his way through the defense on a semi-transition run. He’ll appear to be moving in regular time, with everyone else stuck in the slog of slow-mo, and before you know it, he’s either trying to tear the rim off with a dunk, or nestling an acrobatic layup off the glass. His game is part performance piece, and part carnival exhibition, and we’re the lucky spectators to his Fun House that’s more House of Doom if you’re unlucky enough to be matched up opposite him.

He’s hitting the quarter-century mark today, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane to look at 10 plays that made us turn to our companions to ask, “How did he do that?” Only Russ knows, but the origins don’t matter. The simple fact Russ exists at all makes us immeasurably happy as basketball fans. Enough with the prelude, lets get to it.

*** *** ***

First off, there is more than one way Russ can make us turn to our friends and say, “How did he do that?”

There’s the passing, which he’s not known for, but which still makes us surge with adrenalin because he can deftly throw a behind-the-back pass like it ain’t no thing.