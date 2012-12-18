12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Holiday Gift Guide – Draft Packs “Greatest Team Ever” Pack

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the seventh submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

*** *** ***

On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

7. DRAFT PACKS “GREATEST TEAM EVER” PACK

6. CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 2

5. AIR JORDAN 11 RETRO (BRED)

4. ROCK ‘EM APPAREL’s “TACKY SWEATER” CUSTOM NIKE ELITE SOCKS

3. EASTWEST x MITCHELL & NESS “BLEACHED DENIM” SNAPBACK COLLECTION

2. REEBOK’s QUESTION MID IN BLACK/GOLD

1. NAS â€“ ILLMATIC “GOLD EDITION” DELUXE BOX SET

***

Do the people at Draft Packs ever let us down? It doesn’t feel like it, and their latest release is hitting just in time for the holidays. The “Greatest Team Ever” Pack is something every ’80s and ’90s child needs (and every hypebeast too, but we don’t associate with their kind ’round here). It’s a look back at the greatest team ever, the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls squad that went 72-10 and beat Seattle in six for their fourth championship in six years.

In this apparel collection, Draft Packs is releasing snapbacks in both red and black, tees, crewnecks in three different colors, and even a dope beanie, all in the traditional black, red and white. Grab some of this collection when you head out on Friday morning to scoop the Jordan 11 “Playoffs.”

You can order now from their online store.

