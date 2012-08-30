2 Chainz & Kanye West “Birthday Song” Official Video

#Video #Kanye West
08.30.12 6 years ago

Before I even begin, let me say this video is NSFW. Just throwing that out there. The song – “Birthday Song” with 2 Chainz and Kanye West – is okay (I mean, I’m not sure how serious I should take it when someone spits: “She got a big booty so I call her Big Booty”), but it’s the new music video that just dropped today that has people talking. I’m not going to lie, I started cracking up watching this.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kanye West
TAGS2 ChainzBirthday SongKanye Westvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP