2 New Air Jordans Release Today

06.01.13 5 years ago

Continuing their blend of the Air Jordan I and the Air Jordan VIII classics, Jordan Brand is releasing two more colorways of the Air Jordan I Retro ’93 today.

Both sneakers — a Black/True Red-Anthracite colorway, as well as a White/Electric Green-Black-Neutral Grey-Gym Red look — will be retailing at $130. Stay tuned with Dime for more details.

Which sneaker looks better?

