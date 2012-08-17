2 Nike Air Max Hyperposites Being Worn In Battle Of The Boroughs Championship Game

Basketball doesn’t stop with the NBA Finals. In fact, for the majority of us, since we aren’t playing professionally, the summer is the best time to catch a game at the park. Yes, sometimes the rims suck, the court is falling apart and more often than not, the talent level screams freshman basketball. But it’s still hoop. Thanks to our friends at, we are being really, really spoiled by the Rivington Court in New York City , and this weekend, the semifinals and finals of the Tournament of Champions and the Battle Of The Boroughs are both going down at the park on 145 Stanton Street (between Norfolk and Suffolk).

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday, some of the area’s best ballplayers will take over the court. Sunday night, first at 4 p.m. (BOB) and then at 6 p.m. (TOC), the championship games will set it off. We already know the action will be dope, but what about the footwear? Well, the kicks are also going to be amazing.

These two unique colorways of the Nike Hyperposite – officially Game Royal/Total Orange-Blue Glow and Crystal Mint/Metallic Coppercoin – will be worn during Sunday’s Battle of the Boroughs Championship game at Rivington Court. The blue joints aren’t scheduled to release as of now, but the green colorway will become available in November, so be on the lookout.

And here’s a bit of interesting news: there will be three pairs of Hyperposites being given away and all you have to do is snap a photo during the tournament at Rivington Court on Sunday. You then tweet it to @NikeNYC with the hash tag #gameonworld. The three best pictures get a pair.

Hit page 2 for more exclusive photos…