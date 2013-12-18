The 20 Best Fan-Designed Logos For The 2014 Charlotte Hornets

With a Bobcats colorway that was awkward from the start, fans have long clamored for a return to Charlotte’s most popular uniforms. Now, thanks to 99designs, they’ll have a chance to design their own.
99designs recently launched an unofficial fan-made logo design contest, which has already garnered more than 400 submissions from a global online community of 265,000-plus designers. 99designs is no rookie to this, either. You might recall when New Orleans announced plans to reveal a new “Pelicans” logo, the website created their own fan contest. The fan winner was every bit as good as the team’s eventual logo.
For your chance to get in on the action, head on over to the Hornets Logo Design Contest. Submissions will be accepted until Thursday (12/19), at which time a public poll will be issued for feedback. The winner will be announced just before the official unveiling this Saturday.
Take a look below at 20 of our favorites pulled from the fan community. Let’s hope the team’s official logo is as good as some of these.
12 and 15 are hype and have the best elements to be turned into a sick uniform. I hope whatever they land on is better than that clip-art Nets logo. The stuff floating online for the Nets was so sick… there was one with an upside down net on a ball so it looked like a crown. Amazing. Clip-art no good.
Those are a great collection and agree, I’d be happy with most of these. It makes me wonder why the NBA doesn’t invite real designers to more of their branding exercises, because we all know a lot of teams could use help.
oh and if i had to choose one, then i’m going with 19.
theyre all really good. but if theres one thing in common i like about most of these.. i think its the emphasis on the darker colors. thats just my opinion tho.
No. 8 is a plagiarism of my version
[dribbble.com]
How did Rolin “Big Dub” Garcia’s get overlooked? It’s been all over ESPN.
