The 20 Best Fan-Designed Logos For The 2014 Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Bobcats will unveil the franchise’s new “Hornets” logo at halftime of a Dec. 21 game against the Jazz, according to a statement from the team. This comes months afterannounced the organization was returning to the “Hornets” handle in 2014-15, when they will also reclaim the purple and teal color scheme used by the original Hornets.

With a Bobcats colorway that was awkward from the start, fans have long clamored for a return to Charlotte’s most popular uniforms. Now, thanks to 99designs, they’ll have a chance to design their own.

99designs recently launched an unofficial fan-made logo design contest, which has already garnered more than 400 submissions from a global online community of 265,000-plus designers. 99designs is no rookie to this, either. You might recall when New Orleans announced plans to reveal a new “Pelicans” logo, the website created their own fan contest. The fan winner was every bit as good as the team’s eventual logo.

For your chance to get in on the action, head on over to the Hornets Logo Design Contest. Submissions will be accepted until Thursday (12/19), at which time a public poll will be issued for feedback. The winner will be announced just before the official unveiling this Saturday.

Take a look below at 20 of our favorites pulled from the fan community. Let’s hope the team’s official logo is as good as some of these.

*** *** ***

20.

19.

18.