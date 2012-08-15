20 Photos: Joe Johnson’s Mansion That’s Selling For $4.7 Million

We’ve seen it happen toand even Kyle Korver . Buying, pimping out, and then ultimately selling homes is a part of the NBA business, and if you’re traded, it’s a major part of making the transition from one city to the next.is the latest NBA player to put his ridiculously dope spot onto the market. Johnson’s Atlanta home is now on sale for $4.7 million.

The listing at estately.com says the mansion includes eight bedrooms and eight full baths. There’s also a weight room, a recording studio and a basement spa. The place takes up 13,822 square feet. What the listing doesn’t say is what WE know about the place: it has a barbershop for Johnson to keep his waves tight, and most importantly, it houses Johnson’s INSANE sneaker closet. Yep, this is the place we featured in the newest issue of Dime Magazine. It has a fingerprint system, and Johnson is the only one who can get into it. Since he’s selling the place now, we gotta catch up with him and see what he’s going to do with that, because honestly, a mansion is a mansion but a fingerprint sneaker closest is beyond dope.

It’s too bad none of these photos – outside of some of our own we included at the end – show off the mansion’s ultimate attraction. Good thing you guys have us right?

