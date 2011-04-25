We haven’t done one of these in a while, so here’s a reminder on the ground rules: (1) The idea is that while each team has the same roster it had at the time of the draft, they have the added benefit of knowing how each potential draftee will turn out as of today. (2) You can’t predict injuries. (3) Potential still matters. (4) Lastly, you can’t predict how the rest of your roster will turn out.

All clear? With that, here’s my 2007 NBA Draft do-over:

1. Portland â€“ Kevin Durant, SF, Texas

Brandon Roy may be the shooting guard of the future after his Rookie of the Year season, but Portland does not pass up a future NBA scoring leader. A foundation of Durant, Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge has championship potential written all over it.

2. Seattle â€“ Al Horford, PF, Florida

Unlike 2007, Portland does not pick incorrectly and Durant does not fall neatly into Seattle’s lap. Instead, they select the second best player out of this draft who has turned into a perennial All-Star and dominant inside presence. For a team clearly rebuilding, Horford is a nice starting block.

3. Atlanta â€“ Greg Oden, C, Ohio State

At this point in his career, Josh Smith had not yet unleashed his inner beast, but instead was continuing his love affair with the three-pointer. Marvin Williams is only two years removed from being drafted second overall and still has the potential to develop into a big-time scorer. Joe Johnson, regardless of whether he can live up to his contract, is being paid to be the number one scorer. The most noticeable void, then, is the frontcourt strength. Oden fills the rebounder/shot-blocker role with Defensive Player of the Year potential.

4. Memphis â€“ Joakim Noah, PF, Florida

With Rudy Gay beginning to fulfill his future role as the primary perimeter scorer and Pau Gasol already a well-established finesse post player (emphasis on finesse), Noah is the perfect player to do the dirty work that neither Gasol nor Gay enjoys.

5. Boston â€“ Wilson Chandler, SF, DePaul

This situation is especially complicated considering the circumstances that surrounded the pick. Remember that Kevin Garnett was not acquired until July 31, 2007, well after the NBA Draft. Also remember that this pick was traded to Seattle in exchange for Ray Allen. Assuming Boston does not make this trade, Danny Ainge is looking bolster talent, first and foremost.

6. Milwaukee â€“ Jeff Green, SF, Georgetown

Andrew Bogut and Charlie Villanueva leave Milwaukee little reason to go big, and Michael Redd and Mo Williams provide plenty of backcourt chucking. A reliable small forward who can do a little bit of everything is a step in the right direction.

7. Minnesota â€“ Rudy Fernandez, SG, Spain

We may not know his final destination, but KG is on the way out. The gaping hole he leaves at power forward may be the most glaring need, but the utter lack of talent in Minnesota is even more blatant. For this reason, Minnesota drafts the best player available.

8. Charlotte â€“ Marc Gasol, C, Spain

Gerald Wallace, Emeka Okafor, Raymond Felton and Adam Morrison are a solid foundation for the future and fill the 1, 2, 3 and 4 slots. Gasol is the final piece to the starting five puzzle.

9. Chicago â€“ Glen Davis, PF, LSU

Kirk Hinrich, Luol Deng and Ben Gordon have the backcourt scoring taken care of. The only problem is someone to clean up the misses. That’s where Big Baby comes in. Although this pick was Noah in 2007, Chicago does not have that luxury now. Instead, they’ll settle for the next best thing.

10. Sacramento â€“ Rodney Stuckey, PG, Eastern Washington

Although power forward is a big need, the value simply isn’t there. If the Kings are hell-bent on need, Carl Landry is the pick. If not, they draft the future at point guard in Stuckey. Mike Bibby is getting up there in age, and the Kings are looking to rebuild for the long-term.

11. Atlanta â€“ Mike Conley, PG, Ohio State

Remember when the Hawks had 17 guys who played shooting guard/small forward? That was circa 2006-07. The Hawks use this pick to finally address the need at PG. Apologies to Speedy Claxton and Tyronn Lue.

12. Philadelphia â€“ Nick Young, SG, USC

With Andre Iguodala and his get-to-the-basket mentality beginning to establish himself as the centerpiece of the future, Philadelphia needs to surround him with more shooters than just Kyle Korver.

13. New Orleans â€“ Thaddeus Young, SF, Georgia Tech

Chris Paul and David West have already established their pick and roll chemistry, but Paul has few shooters with whom he can complete the drive and dish. More importantly, Young adds a second scoring threat to relieve some of the pressure on Paul.

14. L.A. Clippers â€“ Arron Afflalo, SG, UCLA

The frontcourt future is secure with Chris Kaman and Elton Brand leading the charge. The backcourt, however, is in disarray. Shaun Livingston‘s devastating knee injury has put his career in jeopardy, Sam Cassell is on the verge of retirement and Corey Maggette is hardly the light at the end of the tunnel. Afflalo’s versatility and hard-working attitude is the right step in turning around the Clippers’ losing culture.

OTHER NOTABLES: Aaron Brooks, Carl Landry, Josh McRoberts, Tiago Splitter, Spencer Hawes, Daequan Cook, Jared Dudley, Yi Jianlian, Corey Brewer, Brandan Wright, Acie Law, Julian Wright, Al Thornton, Sean Williams, Marco Belinelli, Javaris Crittenton, Jason Smith

What do you think?

