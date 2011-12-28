2011-12 Miami Heat Team Intro Video & Behind The Scenes Shoot

Once again, our friends in South Beach bring it for their team intro video. For those of y’all that can’t make it down for a game, it’s the next best thing.
And see how it was made…
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Of course the guy from Duke has three popped collars
hahahahhaah
The Heat’s videos are so lame. And chris bosh… omg this dude is turning into the biggest joke ever
I swear James Jones looks like a teenager
Is this a fashion show promo or a player intro? I do like how they snuck Eddy Curry in there very quickly, though. Come on Shane…
In 20 years, these guys are going to look back and give themselves a big wtf. lol
Looks like a victory for Battier in the “Least Swag” competition. Although Joel Anthony put up a good fight.
How many shirts did Battier have on?