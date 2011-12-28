2011-12 Miami Heat Team Intro Video & Behind The Scenes Shoot

12.28.11

Once again, our friends in South Beach bring it for their team intro video. For those of y’all that can’t make it down for a game, it’s the next best thing.

And see how it was made…

What do you think?

