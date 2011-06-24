2011 NBA Draft: At No. 4, Cleveland Takes Tristan Thompson

#Cleveland Cavaliers
06.23.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

In our opinion? Another nice pick by Cleveland. Tristan Thompson is a great athlete and a great defensive player. He’s not a scorer, but can pretty much do everything else. He’s actually a little bit like J.J. Hickson.

Cleveland is doing well for themselves right now, picking up a lead guard and now someone inside to do the dirty work. Thompson was rated by a number of statistical analysis programs as one of the best prospects in the entire draft. Also, he’s one of the coolest, most down-to-earth big-time players you’ll meet.

The one thing to think about: should Thompson get minutes right away over guys like Hickson and Antawn Jamison?

What do you think?

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagNBA DRAFTTristan ThompsonUNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

