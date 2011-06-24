2011 NBA Draft: Charlotte (Via Sac.) Takes Bismack Biyombo At No. 7

06.23.11 7 years ago

Bismack Biyombo has the potential to be another Ben Wallace defender. At supposedly 18 years old, Biyombo can really get up and down the floor, and already has the instincts of a great defender. He reminds us a lot of Serge Ibaka and we see how special he is becoming.

Is this finally a good move by Charlotte and MJ? We think so. He fits in nicely on a team that’s known as gritty and hard-working (probably because they can’t really be known for anything else).

Do you like the move? The Bobcats are really bad offensively, but we figure they went with the best player available.

What do you think?

