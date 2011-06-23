2011 NBA Draft: Derrick Williams Goes At No. 2 To Minnesota

06.23.11 7 years ago

Derrick Williams has the chance to be the best player in this draft. Still, he’s on his way to the basketball equivalent of Hell. Minnesota has really been running in circles since KG left, and now have a logjam at forward and point guard.

Williams will be able to score at this level – think 20-plus points in his prime – from both inside and out. He’s a new age PF who can face up or get buckets with his back to the basket.

Now that he is in Minnesota, he and Ricky Rubio form a nice new combo to go along with Kevin Love. Michael Beasley, what’s gonna happen with him?

What do you think?

DERRICK WILLIAMS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES NBA DRAFT University Of Arizona

