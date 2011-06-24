2011 NBA Draft: Detroit Takes Brandon Knight At No. 8

No way that Detroit ever thought Brandon Knight would drop this far. He was positioned as high as No. 3 to Utah, and most figured he wouldn’t get past 7. But here he is. And the Pistons have to be happy. They have a lot of guards who don’t seem to fit with what they want to do, but Knight knows how to play.

At the next level, do you think he can be a full-time point guard? People forget he didn’t really play it in high school, and then didn’t really get a hang of it until the very end of his freshman year. But you know what? He can’t be much worse as a PG than Rodney Stuckey.

Detroit really just needs to clean house. They have a lot of talent, especially in the backcourt, but none of it fits. Now that Knight has fallen into their laps, maybe this will force their hand.

What do you think?

