2011 NBA Draft: Golden State Picks Klay Thompson At No. 11

Jerry West got his man. We’ve been hearing for weeks that Klay Thompson was the guy West really wanted. He likes big guards and Thompson is a legit 6-7. He can shoot and could make for a dynamite combo with Stephen Curry. Will he be good enough to afford trading Monta Ellis?

Golden State has needed size and now they have some in the backcourt. Thompson will make for a great third guard even if Ellis isn’t traded.

How good do you think he can be? He has the genes (father is Mychal Thompson). We are going to have fun watching this man shoot next to Curry.

What do you think?

