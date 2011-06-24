2011 NBA Draft: Golden State Picks Klay Thompson At No. 11

Jerry West got his man. We’ve been hearing for weeks that Klay Thompson was the guy West really wanted. He likes big guards and Thompson is a legit 6-7. He can shoot and could make for a dynamite combo with Stephen Curry. Will he be good enough to afford trading Monta Ellis?
Golden State has needed size and now they have some in the backcourt. Thompson will make for a great third guard even if Ellis isn’t traded.
How good do you think he can be? He has the genes (father is Mychal Thompson). We are going to have fun watching this man shoot next to Curry.
What do you think?
jerry west has a decent history of finding talent – only time will tell
monta might be on his way out ni the 2012-2013 season. unless klay shows that he can come in a play right then hes gone at the trade deadline
Start Klay, bring Monta off the bench. His role should be as a 6th man, not a starter, unless he plays with another big guard.
Way to represent WSU Klay! I’m looking forward to getting your jersey next season… GO COUGS!
@Brown. Exactly, took the words right out of my mouth.
Now if the Clippers can get a big PG to play next to Eric Gordon. Juylan Stone from UTEP 6’7, Cory Higgins from Colorado 6’5, and Diante Garrett from Iowa State 6’5 would be a good fit to play next to Eric Gordon. Eric Gordon is 6’3 like Monta, but he plays defenses on the opposing PG’s.