2011 NBA Draft: Houston Selects Marcus Morris At No. 14

Two twins back-to-back? Awesome. Houston seems to do really well with turning PFs into players. They do it all the time, whether it’s Luis Scola, Chuck Hayes or Carl Landry. Morris was considered the better player of the two twins, and wasn’t supposed to fall this far.

Offensively, he’s highly skilled and will fit in well with a Houston team that can use some more playmakers and scorers on that end.

For Houston, is this the pick that FINALLY gets them over the edge and into the playoffs? We aren’t sure. He’s a nice talent on offense, but struggles at times defensively. Morris says he really wanted to be in Houston. Now, the question is can he gets minutes?

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook