2011 NBA Draft: Jan Vesely At No. 6 To Washington

Fran gave him the patented “freak” athlete description. Jan Vesely can definitely get up and down the floor. He’ll make a nice partner next to John Wall for the next few years.

They say he’ll one day win a Dunk Contest, but is he even the best dunker on his team? We will see.

This pick had been predicted for a while. From here, where should the Wizards go? SO athletic, and yet so young. Do they grab a couple of vets in free agency? Do they need to add some bangers? With Vesely and Wall, they have a solid base.

What do you think?

