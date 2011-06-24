2011 NBA Draft: Sacramento (Via Mil.) Takes Jimmer Fredette At No. 10

We know one thing: Jimmer Fredette will be an entertainer. Think Jason Williams back in the day out in Sacramento, except slightly different. He doesn’t pass. He shoots. And scores.
Still, we aren’t sure how this fits in with Sacramento. They already have guys like Tyreke Evans and DeMarcus Cousins who can score. Do they really need Fredette as well? We will see.
Sacramento is going to be fun again to watch. This could be huge for the people in Sacramento. For some reason, people love to watch Jimmer. But will it bring wins? Probably not right now. Will they defend? No. But we can bet they will get buckets.
What do you think?
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
they also got john salmons back as well…..its gonna be a whole lotta shots going up…
Man I am so happy right now.
look it sucks in hindsight missing out on knight but being a sacto fan we can only focus on the positives. We got jimmer who very well could be the perfect partner to reke and we brought in a startin SF. At least in the short term were aiming for that 8th seed. Its a blessing having the kings in sacto this season. We might have lost out on knight but then again we might not have ever wanted him.