2011 NBA Draft: Sacramento (Via Mil.) Takes Jimmer Fredette At No. 10

06.23.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

We know one thing: Jimmer Fredette will be an entertainer. Think Jason Williams back in the day out in Sacramento, except slightly different. He doesn’t pass. He shoots. And scores.

Still, we aren’t sure how this fits in with Sacramento. They already have guys like Tyreke Evans and DeMarcus Cousins who can score. Do they really need Fredette as well? We will see.

Sacramento is going to be fun again to watch. This could be huge for the people in Sacramento. For some reason, people love to watch Jimmer. But will it bring wins? Probably not right now. Will they defend? No. But we can bet they will get buckets.

What do you think?

TAGSDimeMagJIMMER FREDETTESACRAMENTO KINGS

