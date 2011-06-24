2011 NBA Draft: Toronto Grabs Jonas Valanciunas At No. 5

06.23.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

BIG-time talent from Lithuania. He’s long, just 19 years old, very skilled and can play. The Pau Gasol comparisons are already coming. Jonas Valanciunas, with his buyout and with a weak body, probably will stay over at least one more year. Toronto doesn’t mind. What’s the difference between 30 and 35 wins? Not a whole lot.

Toronto was AWFUL last year on defense. Pathetic. This pick really isn’t going to correct that, even if he does play next year. But we like it. Swing big. Miss big.

Someone is going to have to help him with his English though.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagJonas ValanciunasNBA DRAFTTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP