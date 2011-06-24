2011 NBA Draft: Toronto Grabs Jonas Valanciunas At No. 5

BIG-time talent from Lithuania. He’s long, just 19 years old, very skilled and can play. The Pau Gasol comparisons are already coming. Jonas Valanciunas, with his buyout and with a weak body, probably will stay over at least one more year. Toronto doesn’t mind. What’s the difference between 30 and 35 wins? Not a whole lot.
Toronto was AWFUL last year on defense. Pathetic. This pick really isn’t going to correct that, even if he does play next year. But we like it. Swing big. Miss big.
Someone is going to have to help him with his English though.
What do you think?
his interview was a big turn off, a euro chris bosh? shit
i’m pissed off here. they should have taken walker.
The Young Gunz must be smacking there forheads for this one. That draft video of this guy should be on FAIL BLOG.
Horrible pick. Knight was the dude they should have taken. I’m hoping Colangelo has a trade lined up. If not, he’s already throwing in towel for next years class. Lol
stupid makes no sense at all
what the hell do we do with bargnani, hes already useless and now we picked up a person that is almost identicle
brandon knight was the man to go with
^yeah they’re very identiCLE…
Actually, think about it. I am a Raptors fan and thought they could trade the number 5 for a shot at Bogut to help with the centre position. But if the Raps are just as bad (or worse) this coming season, they’ll have an awesome pick, have gelled together for another year and then possible have two top 5 players coming over to join them next year.
1 step backward – 2 steps forward…..
Jonas sucks so much why would we pass on so many talented players!
they say your game is like Chris Bosh…
“I don’t know… I am not fast.. I am not strong”
meaning.. BC why the f*ck did you pick me at 5…
Just cause Dirk won a championship… doesn’t mean we gotta to buy into this DIGGLER TRAIN…
BC AND THE CRAPTORS ARE DEAD TO ME!!!!
ARRAUJO … PART DEUX…
MARK MY WORDS
Jerryd Bayless is better than Kemba or Knight right now. Do u watch the raptors? James Johnson needs to improve his shot. There were no BIG MEN FROM NCAA IN THIS DRAFT. Anyways, please trade BARGNANI.
Good pick … add Nene this offseason, trade bargnani before the trading deadline (if there is a season) for a 1st round pick and backup 2G. Raps are bound to be a lottery team (even with a better DeRozan, J Johnson, Davis). This gives you two first round picks 2012 (PG,SF), add JV and you potentially have 3 solid rookies for 2012-2013 season.
I know those of you who were hoping for Walker/Knight are thinking “BC just throw us a bone… give me something to watch” and I agree. The 2011-2012 season is a write off (~28wins) but hopefully for a better future.