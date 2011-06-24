2011 NBA Draft: Toronto Grabs Jonas Valanciunas At No. 5

BIG-time talent from Lithuania. He’s long, just 19 years old, very skilled and can play. The Pau Gasol comparisons are already coming. Jonas Valanciunas, with his buyout and with a weak body, probably will stay over at least one more year. Toronto doesn’t mind. What’s the difference between 30 and 35 wins? Not a whole lot.

Toronto was AWFUL last year on defense. Pathetic. This pick really isn’t going to correct that, even if he does play next year. But we like it. Swing big. Miss big.

Someone is going to have to help him with his English though.

What do you think?

