2012 NBA Draft: Charlotte Picks Michael Kidd-Gilchrist With No. 2 Pick

2. Charlotte â€“ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

6-7, 210 lbs. SF

Kentucky, Fr.

As you’ve probably heard 112 times in the past two weeks, no one in this draft competes like MKG. And while Kidd-Gilchrist is a fantastic scorer in transition, a hard-nosed defensive player and someone who won’t back down in he has to face Kevin Durant or LeBron James, he does have a few holes.

He’s not much of a playmaker off the bounce, and his shot has been flat since his high school days. But he’ll get better, and he better soon. Outside of Ben Gordon and perhaps Kemba Walker, the Bobcats don’t have ANYONE who they can look to in order to create offense. We’re not sure we love the fit – MKG would’ve been better off in Cleveland or Sacramento – but I guess we have to trust MJ for now. At worst, he’s not going to allow the Bobcats to stay embarrassing for long.

This is also the first time in NBA history the first two picks of a draft have come from the same school.

