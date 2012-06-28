2012 NBA Draft: Cleveland Takes Dion Waiters With No. 4 Pick

4. Cleveland – Dion Waiters

6-4, 215 lbs. SG/PG

Syracuse, So.

Did ANYONE see this coming? We saw a couple of tweets literally seconds before Stern came out to announce it, and we couldn’t believe. Y’all know how much we love Waiters and his one-on-one game, but this seems a little high, doesn’t it?

He’s still our favorite player in the draft. This is also Dion Waiters’ favorite player in the draft. The Syracuse product is confident, cocky and truly believes he can be one of the best players in the world. They used to call him Kobe Wade at ‘Cuse because of the way he attacked everyone in practice. If he develops into THAT type of player, Cleveland will have an incredible attacking backcourt.

As of now, he looks like he’ll be at worst a phenomenal sixth man with the Cavs.

What do you think?

