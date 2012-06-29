2012 NBA Draft: Detroit Picks Andre Drummond With No. 9 Pick

9. Detroit â€“ Andre Drummond
6-11, 260 lbs. C
Connecticut, Fr.

This is the perfect scenario for Detroit, and they can hopefully pair Drummond with Greg Monroe down the line.

Physically, no one in this draft comes close to Andre Drummond. Not even Anthony Davis. The second he steps foot in the NBA, Drummond will immediately become the most imposing player in the league outside of Dwight Howard.

As a freshman at UConn, Drummond put up 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and nearly three blocks a game. For someone so young (he’s still only 19 years old), that’s not bad. But because of his size and his high school rep, people expected more. It was a tough situation in UConn – none of the guards knew how to pass – so we were hopefully he’d fall into a great situation where he could learn and grow in the NBA. Is Detroit that place? Ummm… no. We’re sorry, Andre.

