2012 NBA Draft: Golden State Selects Harrison Barnes At No. 7

7. Golden State â€“ Harrison Barnes

6-8, 210 lbs. SF/SG

North Carolina, So

Harrison Barnes was never Kobe Bryant. But he’s a solid player who has the look of someone who’s going to average 15-20 points a night for a long time in the NBA. His athletic test marks were OFF THE CHARTS. He has perhaps the best pull-up jumper in the draft (even if he’s very predictable with it). Barnes has everything you need to succeed in the NBA, and coming out of a basketball hotbed like UNC can only help.

Last year, Golden State picked Klay Thompson, and now with Barnes, they’re set for a long time at the wing spots.

Thankfully, the Warriors didn’t go all in for Drummond. They took the sure thing, and can now lineup with a group headlined by Steph Curry, Thompson and Barnes that’ll surely rain hell from outside.

