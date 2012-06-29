2012 NBA Draft: New Orleans Selects Austin Rivers With No. 10 Pick

10. New Orleans â€“ Austin Rivers

6-4, 200 lbs. SG/PG

Duke, Fr.

It’s been a while since we cared to watch the Hornets. Even when Chris Paul was there – and he looked like a shell of his former self during his final months there – they weren’t much fun to take in. Seeing CP3 have to do everything to keep them afloat was almost too sad to watch. Now? They have Anthony Davis, Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers.

Most likely, Rivers will come off the bench behind Gordon. That could be the best thing for him. He can go for his off the pine against second stringers, because you know he’s going for his.

There have been reports he has an attitude, that he’s uncoachable and that he’ll be hard to handle off the court in the NBA. We know Austin a little bit, and nothing could be further from the truth. He’s mature and knows what he wants. That self-assuredness can come off a little cocky at times, but we’d take Rivers on our squad any day of the week (as long as we don’t need a point guard).

