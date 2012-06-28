2012 NBA Draft: New Orleans Takes Anthony Davis With The No. 1 Pick

06.28.12 6 years ago

1. New Orleans â€“ Anthony Davis
6-10, 220 lbs. PF
Kentucky, Fr.

Well, there wasn’t much drama for that one was there? Davis is the only surefire superstar in this draft, and figures to make an immediate impact for a team that played well over their heads last year.

New Orleans recently traded Emeka Okafor to Washington, and he was one of the best pick-n-roll defenders players in the game. Davis will step into that spot right away. With Davis, Eric Gordon – who they hopefully can lock up long-term – and a lot of cap room, we expect the Hornets to be much better next year. They won’t make the playoffs, but in two or three years from now? If they can find a point guard, watch out…

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDimeMagLatest NewsNBA DRAFTNEW ORLEANS HORNETS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP