2012 NBA Draft: New Orleans Takes Anthony Davis With The No. 1 Pick

1. New Orleans â€“ Anthony Davis

6-10, 220 lbs. PF

Kentucky, Fr.

Well, there wasn’t much drama for that one was there? Davis is the only surefire superstar in this draft, and figures to make an immediate impact for a team that played well over their heads last year.

New Orleans recently traded Emeka Okafor to Washington, and he was one of the best pick-n-roll defenders players in the game. Davis will step into that spot right away. With Davis, Eric Gordon – who they hopefully can lock up long-term – and a lot of cap room, we expect the Hornets to be much better next year. They won’t make the playoffs, but in two or three years from now? If they can find a point guard, watch out…

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.