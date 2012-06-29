2012 NBA Draft: Phoenix Takes Kendall Marshall With No. 13 Pick

13. Phoenix â€“ Kendall Marshall

6-4, 190 lbs. PG

North Carolina, Soph.

With the status of Steve Nash up in the air, Phoenix is in a bind. They’ve relied on the little Canadian for so long to conduct and run their offense that outside of him, they really have no identity. What type of team are they? No one knows.

Nash may not be back, so this reeks of a backup plan, and Marshall actually reminds us a lot of Nash, outside of the fact that he can’t shoot at all. He won’t be able to take over for Nash right away, but down the road, if he can learn how to hide his defensive efficiencies, Marshall could develop into a very good starter.

What do you think?

