2012 NBA Draft: Picks 15-60

Let us know what you think about the 2012 NBA Draft in the comments.

15. Philadelphia – Moe Harkless, 6-9 SF, St. John’s, Fr.

Does Philly really need another small forward?

16. Houston – Royce White, 6-8 PF, Iowa State, So.

We’ll see if Houston keeps White, but he’s a talented big man that will definitely help out Luis Scola down low.

17. Cleveland (via Dallas) – Tyler Zeller, 7-0 C, North Carolina, Sr.*

Zeller would have been the perfect compliment to Dirk Nowitzki, but now he’ll be paired with Tristan Thompson up front in Cleveland.

18. Houston – Terrence Jones, 6-9 SF, Kentucky, So.

A completely different type of player than Houston’s No. 12 pick Jeremy Lamb, Jones will provide a solid defensive presence and athleticism that the Rockets could use.

19. Orlando – Andrew Nicholson, 6-9 SF/PF, St. Bonaventure, Sr.

Nicholson should give some help down low to Dwight Howard, for however long he remains on the Magic.

20. Denver – Evan Fournier, 6-7 SG/SF, France

Another solid scorer to play in their fast-paced offense.

21. Boston – Jared Sullinger, 6-9 PF, Ohio State, So.

Andy Katz reported that this was a “low risk, high reward” pick, according to Celtics’ doctors. If Sullinger stays healthy, this could be a steal.

22. Boston – Fab Melo, 7-0 C, Syracuse, So.

Despite academic problems in school, Melo was a strong defensive player and rebounder. Hopefully he’ll turn it around with the veteran leadership of the Celtics.

23. Atlanta – Jon Jenkins, 6-4 SG, Vanderbilt, Jr.

Lights out shooter, plain and simple. Solid pick.

24. Cleveland – Jared Cunningham 6-5 SG, Oregon State, Jr.*

Dallas has been lacking at the shooting guard spot for a while now, so this should help.

25. Memphis – Tony Wroten Jr., 6-6 PG/SG, Washington, Fr.

Clearly drafting a backup here, with Mike Conley in the picture. The real question is, how is Perry Jones III still on the board?

26. Indiana – Miles Plumlee, 7-0 PF/C, Duke, Sr.

Indiana has so many trade pieces now it’s ridiculous.

27. Philadelphia (via Miami) – Arnett Moultrie, 6-11 PF, Mississippi St., Jr.**

Moultrie’s now in Philly, but we’re not sure why the Sixers would give up a future 1st rounder for him.

28. Oklahoma City – Perry Jones III, 6-11 PF, Baylor, So.

Finally. OKC with a steal.

29. Chicago – Marquis Teague, 6-2 PG, Kentucky, Fr.

So now we ask: will he be better than Jeff?

30. Golden State – Festus Ezeli, 6-11 PF, Vanderbilt, Sr.

This could turn out to be one of the better value picks of the draft.

31. Charlotte – Jeffrey Taylor, 6-7 SF, Vanderbilt, Sr.

Near miss on three first rounders for Vandy.

32. Washington – Tomas Satoransky, 6-7 SG, Czech Republic

From what we saw of him in the combine, he got absolutely lit up by quicker guards in one-on-one drills. At least we can call him T-Sky.

33. Dallas (via Cleveland) – Bernard James, 6-10 PF/C, Florida State, Sr.*

A 27-year-old who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Qatar. Hopefully he has a long NBA career.

34. Dallas (via Cleveland) – Jae Crowder, 6-6 SF, Marquette, Sr.*

Big East PoY. Dallas with back-to-back great picks.

35. Golden State – Draymond Green, 6-7 SF/PF, Michigan State, Sr.

A run of seniors. Green’s a really hard worker – perfect for the Mark Jackson style of play.

36. Indiana (via Sacramento) – Orlando Johnson, 6-5 SG, UC Santa Barbara, Sr.***

Love that high release jump shot.

37. Toronto – Quincy Acy, 6-8 SF/PF, Baylor, Sr.

Great name, if anything.

38. Denver – Quincy Miller, 6-10 PF, Baylor, Fr.

Super skinny, definitely needs to put on some bulk.

39. Detroit – Khris Middleton, 6-8 SF, Texas A&M, Jr.

Khris with a K? He has to be good.

40. Portland – Will Barton, 6-6 SG, Memphis, So.

Good value pick, as many had him going in the end of the 1st round.

41. Brooklyn (via Portland) – Tyshawn Taylor, 6-4 PG, Kansas, Sr.****

Great all-around point guard, 3rd team All-American. Lots of experience playing in high-pressure games.

42. Milwaukee – Doron Lamb, 6-5 SG, Kentucky, So.

Knockdown shooter that should give Brandon Jennings some backcourt help.

43. Atlanta – Mike Scott, 6-9 SF/PF, Virginia, Sr.

Love guys with reversible names (Meyers Leonard, anyone?).

44. Detroit – Kim English , 6-6 SG, Missouri, Sr.

The second round continues to be dominated by seniors.

45. Miami (via Philadelphia) – Justin Hamilton, 6-11 PF/C, LSU, Jr.

Another big guy on the Heat bench who probably won’t play as Miami moves to a smaller lineup with Chris Bosh at center.

46. New Orleans – Darius Miller, 6-7 SF, Kentucky, Sr.

That makes six Wildcats drafted, the first time ever one school has had six guys selected in the NBA Draft.

47. Utah – Kevin Murphy, 6-6 SG, Tennessee Tech, Sr.

He dropped 50 in one game. In college. Wow.

48. New york – Kostas Papanikolaou, 6-8 SF, Greece

Every Knick fan is freaking out right now. This is hilarious. Frederic Weis flashbacks are consuming them.

49. Orlando – Kyle O’Quinn, 6-10 PF/C, Norfolk St., Sr.

A people’s pick. Remember, it was O’Quinn’s performance against Missouri that knocked out the No. 2 seed in the first round of this past year’s NCAA Tournament.

50. Denver – Izzet Turkyilmaz, 7-0 C, Turkey

Turky is from Turkey. No surprise there. And you had to take a three-hour ferry to see him play. He better be worth it.

51. Boston – Kris Joseph, 6-7 SF, Syracuse, Sr.

Good shooter and defender. Perfect fit for Boston – a poor man’s James Posey.

52. Golden State – Ognjen Kuzmic 7-0 PF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Watching Rece Davis try to say his name was entertaining.

53. Los Angeles Clippers – Furkan Aldemir, 6-9 PF, Turkey

Love the grainy footage.

54. Philadelphia – Tornike Shengelia , 6-9 PF, Georgia (the country

He’s at the draft, which is pretty cool. Good thing he was drafted though.

55. Dallas – Darius Johnson-Odom, 6-3 PG/SG, Marquette, Sr.

He’s definitely undersized, but he can take it to the rack with strength. Also, you have to figure that this Odom will turn out a little better for the Mavs.

56. Toronto – Tomislav Zubcic, 6-11 SF/PF, Croatia

So many foreigners.

57. Brooklyn – Ilkan Karaman, 6-9 PF, Turkey

Love it when the phrase “don’t know if he’s coming over” is used for a player.

58. Minnesota – Robbie Hummel, 6-8 SF, Purdue, Sr.

If he could’ve stayed healthy throughout his college career, he might’ve gone in the lottery.

59. San Antonio – Marcus Denmon, 6-3 PG/SG, Missouri, Sr.

If the Spurs are taking him, he must be a steal at this point.

60. Los Angeles Lakers – Robert Sacre, 7-0 C, Gonzaga, Sr.

Very strong, very big. Although the two Lakers fans in attendance clearly have no idea who he is.

*The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired the rights to Tyler Zeller (No. 17) and Kelenna Azubuike from the Dallas Mavericks for the rights to Jared Cunningham (No. 24), Bernard James (No. 33) and Jae Crowder (No. 34).

**The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired the rights to Arnett Moultrie (No. 27) from the Miami Heat for Justin Hamilton (No. 45) and a future first round pick.

***The Indiana Pacers have acquired the rights to Orlando Johnson (No. 36) from the Sacramento Kings for cash considerations.

****The Brooklyn Nets have acquired the right to Tyshawn Taylor (No. 41) from the Portland Trail Blazers for cash considerations.

And, that’s it. Until next year.

