2012 NBA Draft: Portland Selects Damian Lillard With No. 6 Pick

06.28.12 6 years ago

6. Portland (via Brooklyn) â€“ Damian Lillard
6-2, 185 lbs. PG/SG
Weber St., Jr.

Over the course of his career at Weber State, Lillard developed into one of the most efficient players in the league. He has a complete offensive game, and while he’s not one of these uber-athletic new point guards like Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook, Lillard has a healthy dose of combo guard in him. Portland needs that (Portland needs a lot of things). Last year, Raymond Felton was a major disappointment for them, and while they have a few parts at the forward spot that are keepers, they’ve been searching for a dynamic point guard for a long time.

Lillard may never be an All-Star, but he has the chance to be a very solid player. You can win if this man is your point guard, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDimeMagLatest NewsNBA DRAFT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP