2012 NBA Draft: Portland Selects Damian Lillard With No. 6 Pick

6. Portland (via Brooklyn) â€“ Damian Lillard

6-2, 185 lbs. PG/SG

Weber St., Jr.

Over the course of his career at Weber State, Lillard developed into one of the most efficient players in the league. He has a complete offensive game, and while he’s not one of these uber-athletic new point guards like Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook, Lillard has a healthy dose of combo guard in him. Portland needs that (Portland needs a lot of things). Last year, Raymond Felton was a major disappointment for them, and while they have a few parts at the forward spot that are keepers, they’ve been searching for a dynamic point guard for a long time.

Lillard may never be an All-Star, but he has the chance to be a very solid player. You can win if this man is your point guard, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters.

