2012 NBA Draft: Sacramento Picks Thomas Robinson With No. 5 Pick

5. Sacramento â€“ Thomas Robinson

6-9, 240 lbs. PF

Kansas, Jr.

We’ve been comparing Thomas Robinson to Al Horford since the beginning of this process, and while the comparison fits, we think he has the chance to be a little better. He’s a ferocious rebounder, and an explosive athlete. And while he played three years at Kansas, it wasn’t until this past year that Robinson was truly unleashed.

Between DeMarcus Cousins and Robinson, the Kinds are going to play bully ball on the glass for the next five years. Sacramento may not have much on the perimeter, but that’s a truly terrifying frontcourt: both can play inside or outside, both always play hard, and both have a nasty side. If they can swing Tyreke Evans for a few more parts that fit (a good shooter, a wing defender), the Kings could turn the corner quickly.

Given time in the NBA, Robinson has a chance to make an All-Star team or two.

