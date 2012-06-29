2012 NBA Draft: Toronto Takes Terrence Ross With No. 8 Pick

06.28.12 6 years ago

8. Toronto â€“ Terrence Ross
6-6, 190 lbs. SF/SG
Washington, So.

Another surprise. The Raptors wanted either Waiters or Lillard, and with both off the board, they decided to go with this year’s Paul George. At the beginning of the draft process, Ross was considered someone who MIGHT break into the top 20. Now here he is at No. 8. He won’t make a major difference at Toronto, and while he has the perfect combination of athleticism and skill, he’s not going to be an All-Star.

Can Ross play the three? Yes. Next to DeMar DeRozan, this should be a good fit.

