2012 NBA Draft: Washington Picks Bradley Beal With No. 3 Pick

3. Washington – Bradley Beal

6-5, 195 lbs. SG

Florida, Fr.

John Wall, are you smiling now? They didn’t get your boy, MKG. But they got you a shooter, and this might turn out to be one of the best fits in the entire draft. Washington suddenly has a legit starting five. They won’t make the playoffs this year. But from there, all bets are off.

Beal is known as a shooter, someone who reminds a lot of people of Ray Allen. But last year as a Gator, the dude shot less than 34 percent from deep. With the college three-point line basically being a regular NBA jump shot, that’s not a good thing. Maybe that’s why Beal says he plans to change numbers. At Florida, he wore No. 23. He’s not sure what he’ll wear once the season tips off in the fall, but a new start could be just what he needs.

Hopefully he’ll be allowed to play the same role he played in high school, when he was more of a creator and someone who found his shot off the bounce. At Florida, they tried to turn him into a spot-up shooter with mixed results.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.