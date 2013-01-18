2013 NBA All-Star Starters Announced

The 2013 NBA All-Star Starters [The is what the East and West jerseys look like] were officially announced a short time ago and we wanted to bring them to you here.
For the West:
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Blake Griffin
Dwight Howard
Chris Paul
For the East:
Carmelo Anthony
Kevin Garnett
LeBron James
Rajon Rondo
Dwyane Wade
What do you think of those lineups? Who should be in or out?
(The jerseys will be available on NBAStore.com if you’re interested)
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Kevin Garnett? seriously?
they could have voted in noah, or vucevuc, or chandler….garnett doesnt deserve it right now
Duncan over Howard anytime.
East:
Irving
Deron
Pierce
Paul George
Josh Smith
Horford
Noah
Biggest snubs: VarejÃ£o, JR Smith
West:
Westbrook
Tony Parker
Harden
Love
Zach Randolph
Aldridge
Duncan
Biggest snubs: David Lee, Ibaka
lol i forgot bosh…
Deron? There must be a different Deron than the Williams one out there then. Turnovers and horrible shooting % doesn’t get you on the All-Star squad.
guy has a name haha… so who in his place? lopez?
glad starters are announced. BHM drop is next weekend! come on nike drop pics of the kb, bron and KD all star kix! all i ask is the kb all star better be fire red!