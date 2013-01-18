2013 NBA All-Star Starters Announced

#Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Blake Griffin
01.17.13 6 years ago 8 Comments

The 2013 NBA All-Star Starters [The is what the East and West jerseys look like] were officially announced a short time ago and we wanted to bring them to you here.

For the West:
Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant
Blake Griffin
Dwight Howard
Chris Paul

For the East:
Carmelo Anthony
Kevin Garnett
LeBron James
Rajon Rondo
Dwyane Wade

What do you think of those lineups? Who should be in or out?

(The jerseys will be available on NBAStore.com if you’re interested)

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Blake Griffin
TAGSALL STARBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLeBron JamesRAJON RONDOReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP