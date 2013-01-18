2013 NBA All-Star Starters Announced

The 2013 NBA All-Star Starters [The is what the East and West jerseys look like] were officially announced a short time ago and we wanted to bring them to you here.

For the West:

Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant

Blake Griffin

Dwight Howard

Chris Paul

For the East:

Carmelo Anthony

Kevin Garnett

LeBron James

Rajon Rondo

Dwyane Wade

What do you think of those lineups? Who should be in or out?

(The jerseys will be available on NBAStore.com if you’re interested)

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook