Report: Andrew Bynum Signs With The Cavaliers

According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, Andrew Bynum is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After meeting with a host of other teams over the last week, it seems the big man, who failed to even dress for the 76ers last year, will be headed to Ohio.

ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard broke the story in the last hour:

Source: Andrew Bynum has decided to sign with Cleveland — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 10, 2013

And Fox Sports Ohio’s Chis Amico confirmed the report.

Yahoo! Sports Adrian Wojnarowski has the details on the two-year contract that could possibly end up paying him $24.5 million over the length of the deal. The second year of the contract is a team option, and only $6 million is guaranteed in the first year as the Cavs try and arm themselves against a repeat of this past season. In 2012-13, Bynum’s time with the Sixers was a calamity as he failed to appear in a single game while battling a succession of knee maladies.

Andrew Bynum's deal w/ Cleveland will include $6 million of $12M guaranteed in year 1, league source says. Team option of $12.5M for 14-'15. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 10, 2013

Do you think the Cavalirs made the right offer to Bynum, and will he get out on the court this season?

