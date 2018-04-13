Andre Owens Was The First Of 19 Players Selected In The Second BIG3 Draft

04.13.18

BIG3 on Twitter

Andre Owens was the first pick of the 2018 BIG3 Draft. The two-hour draft took place on Thursday night, with the Brian Scalabrine-run Ball Hogs selecting the former 3’s Company player with the initial pick in the now-annual draft.

Owens was Allen Iverson’s first pick (second overall) in the inaugural draft last year and became a breakout star in the league’s first season. The league’s second-ever draft took place a day after the league’s combine, which was held in Santa Monica, California.

Owens joins Scalabrine, Josh Childress and Derrick Byars on the Ball Hogs roster, which got a lot bigger on Thursday night. The Ball Hogs had three picks in the draft, while a team like the 3-Headed Monsters had a single pick, 11th overall. More than 90 players were available for teams to fill 19 open spots on rosters for the 3-on-3 league, which heads into its second season this summer.

