The 2018 NBA Draft order will finally be set on Tuesday night when the league completes its annual Draft Lottery to determine who gets the first 14 picks of the first round.

The Phoenix Suns hold the top spot in the lottery, earning themselves a 25 percent at landing the top pick, but there are a wide variety of scenarios that can see any of the 14 teams shuffle up or down in the order based on how the ping pong balls pop up in Chicago. The Grizzlies, Mavericks, and Hawks all have at least a 13 percent chance of taking home the No. 1 spot on Tuesday as well.

To help understand exactly where each lottery team can end up, you will find a list with every pick and the teams eligible for that, or, if you prefer, below that each team’s odds for every lottery pick.