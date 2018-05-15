Here Are The Odds For Every Team (And Every Pick) In The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

#2018 NBA Draft
05.15.18 22 mins ago

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft order will finally be set on Tuesday night when the league completes its annual Draft Lottery to determine who gets the first 14 picks of the first round.

The Phoenix Suns hold the top spot in the lottery, earning themselves a 25 percent at landing the top pick, but there are a wide variety of scenarios that can see any of the 14 teams shuffle up or down in the order based on how the ping pong balls pop up in Chicago. The Grizzlies, Mavericks, and Hawks all have at least a 13 percent chance of taking home the No. 1 spot on Tuesday as well.

To help understand exactly where each lottery team can end up, you will find a list with every pick and the teams eligible for that, or, if you prefer, below that each team’s odds for every lottery pick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftNBA DRAFT LOTTERY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 4 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 4 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP