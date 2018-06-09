ESPN

While ABC gets the opportunity to broadcast NBA Finals games on television for Disney, ESPN is still afforded the chance to broadcast games on the radio with the team of Marc Kestecher, Hubie Brown, and Ramona Shelburne. But unfortunately for radio listeners, the most beloved part of that trio will be sidelined during Game 4 of the Finals due to a pregame knock.

According to reports from folks in Cleveland, Brown hurt his knee before the game tipped off and had to be taken off the floor via a wheelchair.

Kind of a sad scene. Hubie Brown taken out on a wheelchair after apparently banging his kneecap pretty hard. Hope he’s ok. #NBAFinals — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) June 9, 2018