Here Are The 68 Teams That Will Compete In The 2018 NCAA Tournament

Getty Image

The college basketball regular season is over and the conference tournaments have come to an end. That can only mean one thing: March Madness is finally here. On Sunday night, we learned the 68 teams that will compete in this year’s version of the NCAA Tournament, but there was a twist, as the squads were revealed before the bracket itself.

We’re going to know where all of the teams are situated in a little bit, but for now, here are the 68 teams that will compete for a national championship this year. To start, here are the teams that qualified by winning their conference tournaments.